Orchard hosts 'Sundae Social' with local ice cream vendor

Evansville Countryside Orchard teamed up with local ice cream vendor JB’s Barnyard to host an ice cream social on Sunday afternoon.
Attendees could enjoy some refreshing treats from JB’s while they picked fresh produce from the endless sea of fruit trees at the farm.
Despite the scorching temperatures, the event saw a good turn out, with many families disregarding the heat to get their hands on some freshly picked apples and peaches and cool off with a frozen treat.
Kristi Schulz, the orchard’s owner, stressed the importance of supporting local farmers and businesses.
According to owner Kristi Schulz, buying locally is a great way to lower your carbon footprint and support local businesses.
"First, it's just going to taste better, if you, or when you buy from the grocery store, that produce is coming from some distance away, and sometimes a long distance away.... Buying local, you're coming straight to the source - you can come out here, you know, and you can pick your own, so there is nothing more authentic than that! But I think it's just important that we support the local economy as well ," said Schulz.
Evansville Country Orchard says they plan on holding more events like this throughout the summer to help educate people on the importance of supporting the local economy.