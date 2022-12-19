Owensville Community School dismissing students early due to HVAC issue

Students of Owensville Community School in Gibson County, Indiana, will be dismissed early Monday.
A post shared by the school on Monday morning says that school will be dismissed just after noon at 12:15 p.m.
According to the school, the early dismissal is the result of an issue with the building's HVAC system.
The HVAC issue has also caused the cancellation of afternoon PK and 5th grade basketball practice, the school says. According to the school's post, high school buses will still bring the students back to OCS to transfer to their regular buses home.
No other details were immediately released.