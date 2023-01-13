Owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say

The owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a large amount of drugs were recently seized, according to police.
Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they had been conducting surveillance at a home bought by 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn on North Second Avenue, just off of First Avenue.
According to an affidavit, authorities had been watching the home after receiving several tips that Hagedorn had been involved in dealing large amounts of drugs.
Police say Hagedorn is the owner of "Now Counseling," an addiction treatment center in Evansville. They say detectives were told that Hagedorn had sold drugs to individuals while they were attending counseling services through the facility.
The affidavit says that investigators would see several different vehicles owned by Hagedorn come and go from the home on North Second Avenue, and that sometimes different people would be driving them.
While watching the home on Thursday, police say they pulled Hagedorn over for speeding and improper lane changes after seeing him leave.
After Hagedorn got out of the car, officers could see meth in plain view on the driver's seat of the car, according to the affidavit. Officers said they also found a glass pipe and handgun under the driver seat.
As Hagedorn was placed into handcuffs, he told officers there was more meth in the center console, the affidavit goes on to say. He also admitted that there were a few ounces of meth back at the home on North Second Avenue, along with another man, 27-year-old Kyle Dersch. Hagedorn went on to tell officers that he some marijuana, guns, and possibly more meth at another home on Newburgh Road.
Police say Hagedorn continued to talk, admitting to purchasing up to a pound of meth at a time for himself and his friends. He said he would also provide money to other people who were traveling out of town to buy large amounts of drugs, according to police.
Authorities got search warrants for the homes on North Second Avenue and Newburgh Road.
At the Newburgh Road home, police say they found nine guns, body armor, marijuana, scales, and ledgers with names on them, showing some individuals owed Hagedorn as much as $43,000. Inside a children's room, police say they found a false return vent behind a kid's kitchen set. They say there was a hidden room that had a safe and an ammo can inside.
During the search of the home on North Second Avenue, police say they found Kyle Dersch and a woman, 24-year-old Sidnee Roberts inside. They say they found about $3,500, 173 grams of meth, 21 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 6 grams of dried psychedelic mushrooms, pills, a scale, and a gun.
According to police, Dersch claimed that he and Roberts had just moved into the home a week ago, and were unaware of any drug activity.
Hagedorn, Roberts, and Dersch were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug dealing charges.
We have reached out to Now Counseling for comment.
Hagedorn is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday.