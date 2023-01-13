Owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say

Weather Alert

...Scattered Snow Showers Through Friday Morning... Scattered snow showers will continue to impact the area this morning as a disturbance moves through the region. Light accumulations of a dusting are possible, but some narrow swaths of heavier bursts of snow could cause localized amounts around a half an inch. Most of the accumulation will be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. With temperatures near freezing, a few slick spots are possible on wet roadways this morning. Visibility may also be reduced briefly. Morning travelers should use extra caution, especially on bridges and overpasses. Snow showers are expected to taper off to lingering flurries by the afternoon.