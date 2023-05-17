Owners of old Pearl Cleaners building release statement after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're hearing from the owners of a historic building that was destroyed by fire in downtown Evansville on Wednesday.

The Pearl Development LLC, which purchased the old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville about a year ago, released a statement following Wednesday's fire.

The full statement reads:

"We are heartbroken and truly devastated at the loss of The Pearl Building in downtown Evansville. Almost exactly one year ago we bought this historical landmark with the hopes of returning it to usable commercial space. Our dream of revitalizing this iconic building and returning it to her former glory, is now ash.

We were on site this morning to witness the bravery and hard work of the Evansville Fire Department. They did an amazing job of containing the spread of the fire and ultimately extinguishing the blaze. We are grateful for their professionalism, fortitude, and tireless efforts to protect our city.

We await findings from the authorities as to the cause of the fire and we will work with our city leaders to develop plans for the future of the site."

The large fire broke out at the building around 2 a.m. Wednesday, and firefighters were at the scene for more than 10 hours.

The Evansville Fire Department said that NW 3rd Street heading into downtown Evansville would remain closed into Thursday morning.