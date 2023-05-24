Paddle boat rentals return at Mesker Park Zoo on Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — You can hit the water at Mesker Park Zoo this memorial day weekend.
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden says paddle boat rentals will be back open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Memorial Day weekend.
Boat rentals are two tokens per person, which gets you 30 minutes of ride time. Anyone wishing to ride the paddleboats must be at least 3-years-old, and accompanied by an adult if they're under the age of 17.
After returning on Memorial Day Weekend, the paddle boat rentals stick around through Sept. 4, Labor Day.
Zoo officials say they're excited for the return of paddle boat rentals as the service hasn't been offered since before the COVID-19 pandemic.