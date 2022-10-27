Parents urged to check sex offender registry before trick or treating

Police are urging parents to check the sex offender registry before trick or treating this Halloween.
"Parents can go to our website, or to the Indiana Sheriff's website, and search the sex offender registry, and those people who are on the registry know what addresses to avoid." said Paul Kruse, Chief Deputy of Warrick County.
In Vanderburgh County, the registry can be accessed by first going to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's website, and clicking on the 'areas' drop down menu and selecting 'sex offenders'.
From there, you can click "Search your area" where you will be redirected to a page from where you can search for offenders within a given radius to an address.
"If you're kid isn't wearing a masked costume or anything like that, if it's like a repeat offender or anyone like that, you don't want them to look for your kid, so you want to avoid those houses," said local parent Stephanie Stance.
Even if the neighborhood looks clear, it is still vital to exercise caution.
"The other thing we have to remember is it's not just the registered sex offenders that are the problem - those people got their somehow, and chances are they were not on the registry when they committed their first offense... We just want everyone to have a safe Halloween," added Kruse.
Police say it is important to teach kids not to go into strangers houses, and accompany them if they are trick or treating in an unfamiliar place.