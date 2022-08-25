 Skip to main content
Part of North Weinbach Avenue closing Friday for house explosion investigation

Fences block off rubble and debris left behind by explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville

Investigators are still looking into a house explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana.

The Evansville Fire Department says that on Friday, Aug. 26, North Weinbach Avenue will be closed from Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue to allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion as they continue their investigation.

The road closure will be in place from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m., according to EFD.

The explosion happened just over two weeks ago on Aug. 10., killing three people and damaging dozens of homes.

Investigators say that the cause of the explosion remains undetermined at this time, with no new information available on the incident.

