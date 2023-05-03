Part of Shawnee Drive in Evansville will be closed for several months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A side road off of Veterans Memorial Parkway in downtown Evansville will be closed for a few months starting in May.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says part of Shawnee Drive will be closed between Veterans Memorial Parkway and SE Riverside Drive.
The closure will start on May 15, and is expected to continue until approximately November.
Marked detours will be in place during the closure, with access to Sunset Avenue open from Riverside Drive.
The closure is to allow crews to work on completing a floodgate project.