 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Part of Shawnee Drive in Evansville will be closed for several months

  • Updated
  • 0
Shawnee Drive closure in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A side road off of Veterans Memorial Parkway in downtown Evansville will be closed for a few months starting in May.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says part of Shawnee Drive will be closed between Veterans Memorial Parkway and SE Riverside Drive.

The closure will start on May 15, and is expected to continue until approximately November.

Marked detours will be in place during the closure, with access to Sunset Avenue open from Riverside Drive.

The closure is to allow crews to work on completing a floodgate project.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you