 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Crews called to crash with injuries on SR 162 in Dubois County, Ind

Crews called to crash with injuries on SR 162 in Dubois County, Ind. (Dubois County Sheriff's Office photo)

Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries.

Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.

The extent of injuries sustained in the crash wasn't made entirely clear, but air evac and the coroner's office were not called.

The sheriff's office says that SR 62 has since reopened.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you