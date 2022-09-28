Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries

Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries.

Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.

The extent of injuries sustained in the crash wasn't made entirely clear, but air evac and the coroner's office were not called.

The sheriff's office says that SR 62 has since reopened.