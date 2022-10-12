 Skip to main content
Part of SR 61 closed in Winslow due to water main break

Drivers in Pike County, Indiana, could be impacted by a traffic alert sent out by transportation officials on Wednesday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says that a portion of State Road 61 is currently closed in the town of Winslow.

According to INDOT, the closure is due to a water main break. They say the closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street.

INDOT hasn't released any other details at this time, but you can stay with 44News for updates.

