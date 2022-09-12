Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation

Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people.
The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue.
EFD says the closure will allow investigators to safely access the area where they explosion occurred, as they continue to look into the cause.
The explosion happened at a home located at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue back on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Three people were killed, with as many as 39 homes damaged in the blast.
At this time, EFD says no new information is available regarding the explosion.