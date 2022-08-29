Patoka Lake stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass

Officials with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife said Monday that they had completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings.
With 12 lakes stocked around the Hoosier State altogether, one body of water reaching into the Tri-State area was stocked as well.
The DNR says Patoka Lake, which extends into Dubois, Crawford, and Orange counties, was stocked with 54,000 hybrid striped bass.
Other Indiana lakes stocked include:
- Worster Lake (St. Joseph County) – 3,270 hybrids
- Cedar Lake (Lake County) – 7,810 hybrids
- Lake Shafer (White County) – 12,910 hybrids
- Nyona Lake (Fulton) – 1,040 hybrids
- Lake Freeman (Carroll and White) – 15,470 hybrids
- Clare Lake (Huntington) – 420 hybrids
- Shadyside Park Lake (Madison) – 1,575 hybrids
- Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke) – 15,233 striped bass
- Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin) – 15,274 striped bass
- Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown) – 140,575 hybrids
- Hardy Lake (Scott) – 10,000 hybrids
The Indiana DNR also says that surplus fish were stocked in Monroe, Hardy, Shadyside, and Patoka lakes because hybrid striped bass production at East Fork Fish Hatchery exceeded the annual request for 2022.
Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.
More information on hybrid and striped bass fishing can be found on the Indiana DNR website.