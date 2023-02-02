Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County

One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
First responders arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian who had been hit by a van.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
VCSO says the incident is pending further investigation by its Criminal Investigation Section, and that the victim's name will be released by the coroner at a later time.
No other details were immediately released.