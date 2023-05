EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Peephole Bar & Grill in downtown Evansville is slated to reopen.

The popular downtown bar has been closed since a vehicle smashed into it.

After months of fundraising and cleaning up, the bar is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Peephole is located at the corner of Main Street and SE 2nd Street in Evansville.