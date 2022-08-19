Peoples Bank opening 'micro branch' on Evansville's west side

Plans are in the works for a micro bank on the west side of Evansville, Indiana.
On Friday, officials with Peoples Bank announced plans to construct a new "micro branch" on Evansville's west side.
The new micro branch will be located at 4502 W. Lloyd Expressway, in a lot across from Schnucks.
"We're building this branch to serve all our existing customers on the west side without the need for a large or expansive footprint," said Chief Banking Officer Dan Hendrickson. "We're focusing on efficiency and passing the savings on to our customers."
The new micro branch will be the second Peoples Bank location in Evansville, after the first location was opened on N. Green River Road in 2021.
Partnering with LA+D, the new branch is slated to open in 2023.
Peoples Bank says the new building will reflect the modern design of the N. Green River Road location, and that it will have Universal Bankers and a Personal Banking Officer to offer all of Peoples Bank's deposit and lending products, including their premiere home loan product, the Main Street Mortgage.