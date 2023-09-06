Perry Central High School celebrates with Habitat for Humanity for joint program

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Over the next several weeks, students from Perry Central High School are dedicating their time and energy to constructing a Habitat for Humanity home for a deserving family.
A celebration kicked off today to recognize all the work the students are doing, and the Smith Family who will be receiving the home.
This is a unique build for Perry County’s Habitat for Humanity as they are partnering with a Perry Central High School program.
44News spoke with Executive Director of Perry County Habitat for Humanity Josh Harris on how it’s been working with the students.
“The students have been great, this is a great opportunity for them to get hands-on experience in the trade, real life. A family will be living in this house, this is a real project. So it’s been great to work with them and see them learn and grow at their skills," Harris explains.
The project, coordinated by the high schools' woodworking and Commodore Construction program, has not only been teaching valuable skills but also instills a sense of civic responsibility and teamwork in the students.
44News spoke with Principal, Jody French, on what this means to the kids.
“It has been an amazing opportunity for our students to be able to not only learn the trade of construction, but to really have an authentic purpose for their work,” French says.
Students will be involved in every aspect of construction, from laying the foundation to painting the walls.
This collaboration not only embodies the spirit of community but also highlights the enthusiasm and dedication of our young citizens.
The students will be building the home inside of their new shop and then transporting and installing the home on a foundation on the building site in Tell City.