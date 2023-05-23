Perry County authorities find two missing children after search

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities were searching for two missing kids in Perry County on Tuesday.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office alerted the public of the search on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, law enforcement and rescue personnel were in the area of Orchid Road searching for the young children. In addition to members of the sheriff's office, we're told that the Indiana State Police and the Indiana DNR were in the area helping with the search.
PCSO tells us that two children had originally been reported missing around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said that the kids had been found.
Both of the kids who went missing are under the age of 10, authorities say.
No other details are available right now, but we'll continue to provide any updates.