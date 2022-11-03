Perry County authorities remind drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes

Authorities in Perry County, Indiana, are reminding drivers to watch out for deer after multiple crashes Thursday morning.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to more than three vehicle-vs.-deer crashes within just a few hours on Thursday morning.
With deer season in full effect, the sheriff's office reminds drivers of an increased risk while on the road.
Here are a few tips from the sheriff's office on how to stay as safe as possible while driving during deer season:
- Slow down, eliminate distractions, and make sure to wear your seatbelt.
- If you see one deer cross in front of you, watch for more.
- If a collision with a deer is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane.
If you become involved in a collision with a deer:
- Get your vehicle safely off the road if possible and call law enforcement. Be prepared to describe your specific location and do not leave the area if a report is needed.
- It’s generally safest to stay buckled-up inside your vehicle. Walking along a roadway is dangerous as you could be struck by a vehicle.
- Do not attempt to move an injured deer.