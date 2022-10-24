Perry County Development Corporation names new President and CEO

Economic development officials in Perry County, Indiana, have appointed a new leader.
A release from the Perry County Development Corporation (PCDC) says that Erin Emerson has been named the new President and CEO of the organization.
Emerson moves into the role after being with PCDC for nine years, most recently serving as Executive Director. In addition to her work with the corporation, Emerson serves on a variety of boards and committees in the county and region.
“Economic development plays a critical role in the overall trajectory of a community," Emerson says. "This is more than a job for me. I live here. This is the place I have chosen to call home, to raise my family. I am both excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the PCDC in this new era that is so ripe for development. Our community is positioned for growth, and I am eager to work alongside local leaders to break down barriers and create innovative solutions that will continue to move our county forward.”
Emerson's appointment as President and CEO follows the retirement of Alvin Evans, who has served the organization for more than 30 years.
For more information about Perry County or the PCDC, visit pickperry.com.