Perry County officials issue burn ban due to dry conditions

Residents in Perry County, Indiana, are under a burn ban as of Tuesday.
That's according to a notice shared by the Perry County Sheriff's Office and signed by fire chiefs from around the county.
According to the notice, a ban on open burning is in-place effective immediately and until further notice, until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.
While the notice issues a ban on most open burning, it says that some things are still allowed, like small camp fires in an approved fire pit, or barbecue grills fueled by charcoal or propane.
You can see the full burn ban notice below.