 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Perry County officials issue burn ban due to dry conditions

  • Updated
  • 0
fire pit logs burn mgn graphic

Residents in Perry County, Indiana, are under a burn ban as of Tuesday.

That's according to a notice shared by the Perry County Sheriff's Office and signed by fire chiefs from around the county.

According to the notice, a ban on open burning is in-place effective immediately and until further notice, until conditions allow the ban to be lifted.

While the notice issues a ban on most open burning, it says that some things are still allowed, like small camp fires in an approved fire pit, or barbecue grills fueled by charcoal or propane.

You can see the full burn ban notice below.

Perry County burn notice

Perry County burn notice

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you