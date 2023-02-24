Perry County Sheriff's Office looking to hire new deputy

Authorities in Perry County, Indiana are looking to add a new deputy to their ranks.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office said Friday that applications were now being accepted for a full-time deputy sheriff position.
The sheriff's office says the 2023 salary for a full time deputy is $47,000, with overtime opportunities available. They say allowances and other benefits are also offered, plus a pension plan and a take-home car program.
Applications can be found online by clicking here, or picked up in person at the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
PCSO says that physical fitness assessment and/or written examination will take place in Tell City on April 1.
Applications must be received or post marked by March 24, 2023.
Perry County Sheriff's Office
Attn: Administration
2211 Herrman Street
Tell City, Indiana 47586
Anyone with questions can contact Lieutenant Daymion Marsh by email at lieutenant@perrycounty.in.gov.