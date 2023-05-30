Perry County teen killed, three others injured in Monday afternoon crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Perry County teen was killed in a crash that happened on Monday in Crawford County.
The Indiana State Police says its troopers responded to a crash that happened on SR 64 near Eckerty around 4:30 p.m. on Monday
ISP says it's believed that 86-year-old Gerald Jarvis of Evansville was going west in his pickup truck when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a 1999 Chevy Camaro driven by Ashtin Aders, 17, of Saint Meinrad.
After the impact, ISP says the Camaro went off the road and into a ditch, and that the truck flipped over.
ISP says a passenger in the Camaro, 18-year-old Riley Mullis of Bristow, was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the 17-year-old driver of the car and another 19-year-old from Bristow were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
As for Jarvis, he was flown to the hospital in Louisville for his injuries, ISP said.
All four people involved in the incident were properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to ISP.
While the investigation into the crash continues, ISP says alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.