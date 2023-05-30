 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Perry County teen killed, three others injured in Monday afternoon crash

  • Updated
crash graphic

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Perry County teen was killed in a crash that happened on Monday in Crawford County.

The Indiana State Police says its troopers responded to a crash that happened on SR 64 near Eckerty around 4:30 p.m. on Monday

ISP says it's believed that 86-year-old Gerald Jarvis of Evansville was going west in his pickup truck when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a 1999 Chevy Camaro driven by Ashtin Aders, 17, of Saint Meinrad.

After the impact, ISP says the Camaro went off the road and into a ditch, and that the truck flipped over.

ISP says a passenger in the Camaro, 18-year-old Riley Mullis of Bristow, was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the 17-year-old driver of the car and another 19-year-old from Bristow were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

As for Jarvis, he was flown to the hospital in Louisville for his injuries, ISP said.

All four people involved in the incident were properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to ISP.

While the investigation into the crash continues, ISP says alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.

