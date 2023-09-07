Perry Township Fire Department uses FEMA grant for new equipment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One fire department in Vanderburgh County has received some long-needed new gear.
The Perry Township Fire Department shared a photo of its new Air-Packs.
According to PTFD, the department had applied for a FEMA grant to get the equipment for the past two years.
After being awarded with the grant funding of $184,400, the fire department says it was able to fund the new Air-Packs and replace its 25-year-old equipment.
In addition to the purchase of 24 Air-Packs, PTFD was able to use the money towards 68 bottles, 40 masks, and 2 Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) packs.