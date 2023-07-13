Person hit by driver in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A person is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a driver in Gibson County late Wednesday.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the crash just north of Princeton around 10 p.m. on SR 65 near CR 400 N.
Deputies say a person was walking in the area when they were hit by the driver.
The victim was treated at the scene and eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their condition isn't entirely clear at this time.
The sheriff's office says the crash remains under investigation.