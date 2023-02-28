Person seriously hurt after getting hit by driver in Spencer County

Authorities in Spencer County, Indiana say one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a driver on Monday night.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says it happened on 4th Street near Vine in Grandview around 8:30 p.m.
The sheriff's office says 61-year-old Ronnie Newton of Grandview was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the driver.
Authorities said the driver was a 27-year-old man, who was cooperating with the investigation. They say the driver told them that he didn't see Newton until after hitting him.
No other details were immediately released.