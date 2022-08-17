Person seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, are investigating a pedestrian-vs-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday morning.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to the intersection of Kansas Road and State Road 57 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash with injuries.
When they arrived, deputies discovered that a person had been hit by a SUV.
The sheriff's office says the person was conscious at the scene, but that they were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
The sheriff's office says the driver was taken to the hospital for a chemical test under Indiana law, but at this time, alcohol and drugs aren't believed to be a factor.