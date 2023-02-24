Pet owners invited to free microchip clinic in Evansville

Pet owners in the Evansville area who would like to get their furry friends microchipped are invited to attend an upcoming free clinic.
Evansville Animal Care & Control is partnering up with the Vanderburgh Humane Society to offer free microchipping.
The free clinic is scheduled to happen on Friday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Ahead of the free microchip clinic, VHS will also host a low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The VHS is located at 400 Millner Industrial Dr. in Evansville.