Phantom Regiment performing free show at North High School in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A world-class drum and bugle corps is performing a free show in Evansville on Tuesday night.
Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will be welcoming the Phantom Regiment at North High School.
The EVSC says the free event will kick off at 8 p.m. at North High School's Bundrant Stadium.
Phantom Regiment will be performing with EVSC students and giving an early look at their 2023 "EXOGENISIS SHOW."
North High School is located at 15331 US Hwy 41 in Evansville.