Phone scammer posing as Vanderburgh County deputy targeting unsuspecting residents

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Phone scammers are at it again in Vanderburgh County.
That's according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office has received multiple reports from victims who are receiving calls from an individual falsely claiming to be a deputy.
According to VCSO, the phony deputy tries to trick victims into thinking they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court appearance.
The victims are then told that the problem can be resolved through payment via gift cards or pre-paid debit cards.
The sheriff's office says the scam caller will even use real names of deputies with VCSO in an attempt to trick victims.
Officials with the sheriff's office say they'll never ask for payment over the phone to resolve outstanding warrants.
Residents are advised to never give their personal information over the phone, and to never agree to meet a suspicious caller in person.