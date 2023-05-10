Pigeon Township held executive session to address arrested workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thursday evening, Pigeon Township held an executive session Thursday afternoon.
A notice on the building stated the session focused on possible litigation, as well as personnel matters.
The session was closed off to the public. 44News asked the attorney representing the Township about what was discussed, we were left with no comment.
This meeting comes after the pigeon township trustee, Mariama Wilson and William Payne were indicted for a kickback scheme.
According to court records, the trio has a trial date set for July 10.
If convicted they may face 20 years in federal prison.
We are working to learn when the township will have a public meeting.