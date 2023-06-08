Pigeon Township Trustee submits resignation amid fraud scheme accusations

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A local official has submitted a letter of resignation after being accused of taking part in a "kickback scheme."

A letter signed by Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson says that she will be resigning from her position effective June 30.

"I hereby resign as Pigeon Township Trustee, effective June 30, 2023," the letter obtained by 44News reads. "It has been an honor to serve the people of this township."

Wilson is among three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars from taxpayers in an alleged scheme.

Those allegations were announced by federal authorities in late April, accusing Wilson and two other people - William Payne and Terrance Hardiman - of crimes including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In May, Hardiman pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and one count of Money Laundering in the investigation.

44News has reached out to Wilson for a statement on Thursday afternoon, but we have not heard back at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates on the case.