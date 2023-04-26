Pigeon Township trustee, two others accused of stealing thousands from taxpayers in scheme

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An elected township official in Vanderburgh County, along with two other people, have been indicted on charges after being accused of stealing thousands from local taxpayers in a "kickback scheme."
We now know that Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson, William Payne, and Terrance Hardiman have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to federal authorities. Authorities say Hardiman was also charged with one count of money laundering.
According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana, Payne works in the Trustee's Office as the Director of Community Relations and Shelter Coordinator.
The release says that Wilson and Payne agreed to hire Hardiman and his business, Hardiman Construction LLC., to remodel a homeless shelter and develop a food pantry, in exchange for Hardiman agreeing to kick back a portion of the funds that he received from the Trustee's Office to Wilson and Payne.
Wilson and Payne are accused of causing the Trustee's Office to pay inflated invoices that were submitted by Hardiman for the projects, and the pocketing the inflated amounts. Authorities say that in general, they agreed to inflate the total amount billed in each invoice by $1,000 to $2,000.
Hardiman's accused of cashing the checks and hand-delivering the funds to Wilson or Payne, who would then split the money.
In total, between Feb. 11, 2020, and May 16, 2022, the Trustee's Office paid Hardiman around $215,371 for the projects, with Wilson and Payne receiving about $19,000 through the scheme each, authorities say.
If convicted of the accusations against them, Wilson, Payne, and Hardiman face up to 20 years in federal prison.
44News was at Wednesday's press conference, and is continuing to gather more details. A recap of Wednesday's press conference will also be uploaded to this article shortly.