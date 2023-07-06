Pike Central teacher starts GoFundMe for family of her student who passed away.

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEVV) — A Pike Central Middle School teacher has started a GoFundMe, after one of her students passed away on Monday, July 3rd.
Back in 2013, Robert Stephens, a student at Pike County Middle School, was hit by a truck while he was riding his bicycle.
Since that time he has been in Louisville battling a traumatic brain injury and his family has been traveling to and from to see and support him. His mom, Laura, graciously allowed friends, family and a large online community to share in their family’s journey through a Facebook page she lovingly named Robert's Ride.
To help the family with funeral expenses. Mrs. Waddell started the GoFundMe.
So far, over $4,000 have been raised.
You can click here to help out or donate to her cause.