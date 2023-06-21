Pike County arson investigation underway after home and garage destroyed by fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Investigators are asking for the public's help after two possible arsons in Pike County.
The Indiana Fire Marshal put out the alert on Wednesday, asking for the public's help in the investigation after two fires were reported at the same address.
Fire officials say both fires happened at a home on East Oak Street in Velpen.
In the first incident on June 15, firefighters arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames.
A second fire was reported in the early morning hours of June 17.
As a result of the fires, officials say the home and the garage were destroyed.
Anyone with information on the fires is being asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628 or email TIPS1@dhs.in.gov