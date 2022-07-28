 Skip to main content
Pike County Fair officials cancel rodeo due to weather concerns

Pike County 4-H Fair

Officials with the Pike County 4-H Fair have called off Thursday night's rodeo.

The announcement from fair officials says the Lonestar Rode was canceled due to storm chances in the area.

"The storms earlier this week and the ones predicted for tonight would be too much of a danger for the horses, cowgirls & cowboys, and spectators," the fair's statement says.

While Thursday's rodeo has been called off, fair officials say the night's plans still include free carnival rides, concessions, live music, and more.

The fair's announcement says that the rodeo will be rescheduled for a later date this fall.

The Pike County Fair will continue to run through July 31. Click here for a full fair schedule.

