Plans submitted for new 'Gravy Boat' ride at Holiday World, park officials issue statement

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — There was some online buzz Tuesday about the possibility of Holiday World adding a new addition to its theme park.
Social media chatter about a new ride project called "Gravy Boat" prompted a response from officials with the theme park, who said that no official details were being released just yet.
“We’re really impressed with the internet sleuths, but we’re not ready to spill the gravy boat just yet. Follow us on social media for updates and clues starting soon!" Tuesday's statement from Leah Koch-Blumhardt, 4th Generation Owner & Director of Communications at Holiday World said.
Just last week, officials with Holiday World announced the retirement of the park's Raging Rapids ride, and said that they "intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon" as soon as possible.
State records show that the "Gravy Boat" amusement park ride project plans were filed at the end of April.