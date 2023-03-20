 Skip to main content
Playground equipment upgrades coming to Pike County park

  • 0
playground swing set mgn file photo

file photo

Officials in Pike County, Indiana say playground improvements are planned at a local park.

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says that thanks to sponsors and regional partnerships, playground equipment improvements are coming to Hornady Park in Petersburg.

A photo shared by Pike County Economic Development Corporation shows the planned improvements at the park.

playground improvements coming to Hornady Park in Petersburg, Indiana

playground improvements coming to Hornady Park in Petersburg, Indiana (Pike County Economic Development Corporation)

A timeline on the improvements wasn't released, but the economic development corporation said that park-goers would notice the changes taking place.

