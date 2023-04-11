Police are handing out more speeding tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Over the weekend, Indiana State Police cited 6 people in less than 2 hours for speeding on I-69 all driving at speeds higher than 90 miles per hour. We uncovered that traffic stops in the Tri-State have skyrocketed after they consistently went down during the pandemic.
In 2021, Evansville Police cited 977 drivers, and that number jumped to 1,325 in 2022.
"We did see an increase in people speeding, more complaints coming up after the Covid years," said Sgt. Anna Gray, Evansville Police. "We don't necessarily try to hide it. You'll see us because the whole point is we want people to slow down, we don't want us to have to stop you but with that being said if you are speeding, you're gonna get pulled over."
In the state of Indiana, data shows around 970 people died from car crashes in 2022, which reached an all-time high up from nearly 780, ten years ago.
Indiana State Trooper Todd Ringle says they are trying to prevent more people from dying locally and that's why there officers are out writing tickets.
"Driving at high speeds is extremely dangerous. You know even at 55 or 70 mph it can cause a lot of damage to your vehicle and we do see serious injuries at those speeds," said Trooper Todd Ringle, Indiana State Police. "It takes a split second and at those speeds... bad things happen."
If you do get pulled over and receive a ticket, prepare to shell out some cash.
The average ticket is pushing $200 dollars and will likely trigger an insurance rate adjustment on your vehicle.