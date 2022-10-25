 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Police: Dubois Co. man facing felony charges after threatening to kill unborn child

Kevin Cruz, age 20, of Ferdinand via Dubois Co Jail

A man was arrested on felony charges in Dubois County, Indiana, after police say he made threats against an unborn child.

The Jasper Police Department says that 20-year-old Kevin Cruz of Ferdinand was arrested on Monday after being accused of making those threats.

JPD says the threats were reported by a pregnant female, who claimed that Cruz said he was going to kill her baby while on a video call. The victim said that Cruz also made threats of violence against the unborn child's father.

Authorities say they caught of with Cruz and interviewed him, where he admitting to making the threats.

Cruz was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail on two felony counts of Intimidation.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office helped JPD with the investigation.

