Police: Evansville school board member, bar owner among 22 arrested in drug investigation

An EVSC school board member who also runs a local bar and restaurant is among nearly two dozen people arrested so far in connection to large ongoing drug investigation, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says that late Friday night just before midnight, detectives with the Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) were conducting a detail along the Franklin Street corridor as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the area.
EPD says that during the detail, detectives witnessed "hand-to-hand transactions" consistent with narcotics dealing on Lamasco Bar & Grill parking lot between individuals that were already being investigated.
After detectives saw the transactions, they pulled over several people as they were leaving the bar, according to EPD.
During the first traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, detectives say they found about eight grams of cocaine that also tested positive for fentanyl. Aaron Funkhouser and Steven C. Driesbach were inside of that vehicle and are being charged with Dealing Cocaine/Fentanyl, according to police.
A short time later, police say another traffic stop was made on Demario Holman, who was then taken into custody for dealing cocaine. At that time, detectives applied for search warrants for Holman’s vehicle and apartment, according to EPD.
Once the search warrants were granted by a judge, detectives located over $22,000 in cash, over a pound of Cocaine, a pound of Marijuana, and 5 firearms including an AR-15 rifle, according to police.
EPD says that Holman’s girlfriend, Hayden Current, was at the apartment during the search and was taken into custody and also charged with Dealing Cocaine.
During a later traffic stop at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, detectives say they stopped Zachary Clark. Detectives said they noticed a strong smell of Marijuana coming from the vehicle, and that the vehicle belonged to Amy Word, who was in the passenger seat.
Word is the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill and a member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees.
"Our trustees have been made aware of the arrest of a board member. No additional details have been provided to us at this time," a statement from EVSC obtained by 44News says.
According to EPD, Clark was in possession of marijuana and cocaine, which he was charged and arrested for. They say Word was placed under arrest and charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance in connection to the lengthy investigation.
"During the course of the investigation, detectives developed information that Damario Holman was trafficking large quantities of illegal narcotics on Franklin Street," EPD says. "Detectives have learned that Word had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business."
Police say that a total of 22 arrests have been made in connection to this investigation.
Additionally, police say investigators have seized over 1700 grams of Marijuana, over 100 grams of hallucinogenic drugs, about 10 grams of Meth, over 3 grams of Fentanyl, over 1100 grams of Cocaine, and various other narcotics and pills. They say that along with the narcotics that have been seized, detectives have also seized over $43,000 and 17 illegal guns.
The investigation continues at this time. Anyone with more information can call police.