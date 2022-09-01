 Skip to main content
breaking

Police have one man in custody following stand-off

  • Updated
  • 0
Herbert Avenue standoff

Police on scene of a situation involving a subject hiding from police in a home on Herbert Ave.

 Brian Miller

Evansville police are on scene of a potential standoff with a suspect. The call came in just after 7:30 pm.

There are about a dozen police cars on the scene along with a Bearcat at the home on Herbert Avenue.

According to our crew on the scene, a flash-bang was used once officers knocked down the front door.

Police have the entire home and area blocked off.

Shortly after 10pm, K-9 officers went inside the home.

Our crews on scene witness police pulling out a man from the home. He was then placed into a wagon.

We will update this developing story when more details are confirmed.

