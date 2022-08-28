Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man.
Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest.
Officers learned that the suspect arrived at a home in the 1500 Block of Ravenswood Drive and kicked in the front door before shooting the victim.
The suspect is described as a heavyset black mail wearing a red jersey, roughly 5'8" - 5'10" tall, with glasses and dreadlocks pulled back in a ponytail. The suspect also had gold colored teeth and was possibly driving an SUV.
The Evansville Police Department says that the investigation is still very active at this time, and the suspect is still at large. If anyone knows anything about incident, they are asked to contact EPD immediately.