Police investigating shooting on Grand Avenue in Evansville

At about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a shooting near the corner of Taylor and South Grand Avenue.
Police were initially dispatched to a Marathon near the corner of Lincoln and Rotherwood, but that is not where the shooting took place.
According to the 911 call, the caller and victim left the vicinity of 1400 South Grand Avenue where the victim was shot in the leg, but were driving to find a hospital when they stopped at the Marathon on Lincoln and Rotherswood to call authorities.
44News spoke to an anonymous resident who lives on Grand Avenue, that heard the incident unfold.
"All of a sudden a car pulls up right over on the other side, some girl starts yelling or something, then the next thing we hear is BAMBAMBAM again," the resident said.
The resident said that this was the fifth shooting that has happened in their neighborhood since the start of the year, and that multiple people have suffered property damage as a result from prior gunfire.
"One of our neighbors trucks got hit three times, my car got hit once, and the neighbors car, there is a bullet hole right there," the resident explained.
The shooting is just the latest in a wave of gun violence plaguing Evansville, fresh on the heels of a shooting on Ravenswood Avenue this weekend that claimed the life of a local man.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact EPD as soon as possible.