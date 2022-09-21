Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County

Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street.
Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person who died is an adult.
An exact autopsy date hasn't been scheduled at this time, but ISP says it will take place within the next few days.
