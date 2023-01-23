 Skip to main content
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey photo via Vincennes Police Department

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana.

The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday.

When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They say the victim was taken to a local hospital before being transferred for continued treatment in Evansville.

According to VPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey. He's wanted on a felony battery charge in connection to the shooting.

Police say Carter-Mincey was last seen driving away from the incident in a white 2011 GMC Sierra truck with Indiana registration BDI111.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the police department at 812-882-1630.

