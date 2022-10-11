Police: Man called 911 around 13 times while under the influence to ask for a ride home

An Evansville man is facing several charges after being accused of calling 911 around 13 times to ask for a ride home while under the influence.
Evansville Police Department officers say they were sent to an area of South Fulton Avenue near Ohio Street late Monday night around 9:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of an intoxicated man.
According to EPD, dispatchers told the officers that the man, 51-year-old Keith Hofman, had called 911 around 13 times asking for officers to give him a ride home.
EPD says officers were flagged down by Hofman, and that he had slurred speech, smelled like alcohol, and couldn't stand on his own. They say he admitted to being under the influence, and that he didn't have money for a taxi cab to get himself home.
Police say that Hofman was also given a breath test, which showed a BAC of .15.
Hofman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of public intoxication and placement of 911 calls for prohibited purposes.