Police: Wrong-way DUI driver arrested in Knox County

A Daviess County, Indiana man is behind bars after police say he was caught driving the wrong way down Highway 41 while under the influence.
The Indiana State Police says it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Knox County, after several 911 callers reported a wrong-way driver on Highway 41 near Elkhorn Road.
Moments later, concerned motorists reported the wrong-way driver was now going east in the westbound lanes of US 50, according to police.
ISP says a Trooper and a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy arrived in the area and saw the wrong-way driver.
When they found the driver, ISP says they stopped but started to slowly back up. They say a deputy had to reach inside the vehicle's window to put it in park.
ISP says the driver was 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rose of Washington.
They say Rosa failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .21%. Police also said that Rosa had never received a valid driver's license.
Rosa was booked into the Knox County Jail on misdemeanor charges of OMVWI and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a valid driver's license.