Portion of Princeton water customers under a precautionary boil advisory

A Precautionary Boil Advisory is in effect for Princeton, Indiana residents.

The Princeton Water Utility made the call Thursday due to a recent water main break.

This advisory is for all customers between South Prince Street east, to South Stout Street, and between Illinois Street south to Tennessee Street.

Officials say, while the potential of contamination to the drinking water is unlikely, they are advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for 5-minutes before consuming or using it.

There's no word yet on how long the advisory might last.

