Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down.
According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Police say they shut down both lanes of 41 as a precautionary measure to keep the public and police safe.
The suspect was arrested and transported to Gibson County to face charges there.
As of late Thursday night, police had not yet released the suspect's name or the potential charges they are facing.