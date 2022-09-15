Posey County dad arrested after infant child dies from multiple skull fractures, police say

A Posey County, Indiana man is behind bars after police say his young child died after suffering multiple skull fractures.
The Indiana State Police says authorities were called to a home on East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon last week to investigate a 10-month-old girl who was unresponsive.
ISP says the young girl was taken to the hospital in Evansville where she died from her injuries. According to detectives, the child had signs of trauma and the nature of her injuries were suspicious.
After an autopsy conducted by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office revealed that the child died from a subdural hemorrhage due to multiple skull fractures, the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to ISP.
On Thursday afternoon, ISP says the father of the child, 26-year-old Devin Morrison, was arrested on a felony charge of Neglect of a Dependent causing Death.
No other details have been released on the investigation at this time.